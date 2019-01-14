Stormy Daniels Sues Columbus PD Vice Officers for 2018 Strip Club Arrest

Stormy Daniels Sues Columbus PD Vice Officers Over 2018 Strip Club Arrest

Breaking News

Stormy Daniels is taking some of the police officers who arrested her at a strip club last year to court -- claiming they only went after her for speaking out against President Trump.

The former porn star just filed suit against several members of the Columbus Division of Police who serve in the vice unit, in which she alleges the only reason these cops falsely arrested her last summer at Sirens is quite simple ... allegiance to Trump.

In the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Stormy claims that the officers listed entered into a conspiracy with each other upon learning that she'd be making an appearance in the area, and decided to go undercover with the sole intention of retaliation and ruining her rep.

Stormy had recently spoken out about her alleged affair with Trump on "60 Minutes," and she believes the actions of these officers were in direct response to that.

She claims the cops violated her civil rights by falsely arresting and imprisoning her, and now ... she's asking a judge to award her damages for it.

Stormy might have a case ... as the Columbus PD police chief acknowledged her arrest was a mistake, which eventually triggered a federal corruption probe into the matter.