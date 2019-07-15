Urijah Faber Gunning to Fight Henry Cejudo In November

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber is so amped up after his victory over Ricky Simon this weekend -- he wants a shot at Henry Cejudo ... and he wants it THIS YEAR!!

"He's the best guy in the world and I want to fight him," the 40-year-old legend told TMZ Sports ... "It makes sense."

Faber says at his age, he doesn't want to be sitting out too long -- and says his dream situation would be to fight Cejudo at UFC 244 on November 2 at Madison Square Garden.,

"I think Henry's injured at the moment, but the sooner the better!"

Urijah's right ... Henry is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and will likely be out the rest of the year -- but if Faber has to wait until early 2020, it sounds like he's down.

Faber also tells us why he thinks fighting Cejudo would be a good matchup for him stylistically.

And if that fight doesn't come to fruition, there's another UFC star Faber would be down to scrap ... T.J. Dillashaw.