Aljamain Sterling to Henry Cejudo, 'I'll Shove That Gold Medal Up Your Ass'

EXCLUSIVE

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has a message for the Triple Champ Henry Cejudo ...

"I'm ready to take that gold medal and shove it up your ass because you stink Henry Ce-Doo-Doo!!!"

And, that's just the beginning!!!

Before Cejudo beat Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 this weekend, Aljo dominated Pedro Munhoz on the undercard ... and A LOT of people think Sterling looked so good, he deserves a crack at Cejudo's new bantamweight belt.

So, when Aljo saw Henry calling out fan favorites on Saturday like Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt and Urijah Faber ... Sterling tells TMZ Sports he was shocked and disgusted.

"I was doing the facepalm emoji, shaking my head," Sterling says.

He wants to be a legend killer? Find a legend who's actually winning!"

"Those guys haven't won a fight in god knows how long and you have a #1 contender right here in front of you!"

"So, every time I go to the bathroom, I'm gonna take a Henry Ce-doo-doo while I think about winning that belt. So, I hope Henry's ready for this."

Sterling added, "Henry, stop calling out these guys who are washed up and come for the REAL #1 contender, the real challenge."

No official word from Dana White on if Aljo will get his title shot ... but Sterling says he's confident.