Dana White Lorenzo Fertitta WILL Own NFL Team ... I Wanna Be His Partner!

Dana White Says Lorenzo Fertitta Will Own NFL Team, I Wanna Be His Partner!

EXCLUSIVE

Dana White is GUARANTEEING Lorenzo Fertitta will eventually own an NFL team ... and he's telling TMZ Sports he wants to be a partner with the guy when he makes that purchase!!!

"I'm very interested," White says.

Of course, Fertitta -- the ex-UFC boss who sold his shares in the fight company back in 2016 -- just confirmed to us a few days ago he's desperately trying to buy an NFL squad.

Even though no team is available at the moment -- and no current owners look to be in any hurry to put up a for sale sign -- Dana is promising Fertitta will own a team someday.

"He is absolutely, positively going to be an NFL owner," White says.

As for how Fertitta will do when that happens ... White -- who's still very tight with Lorenzo -- says his ex-business partner will be a PERFECT fit.

"He will be an incredible owner. You know, they owned casinos, they're incredible owners. They owned the UFC, they were incredible owners. They’ll be amazing NFL owners."

Ya listening, Roger???