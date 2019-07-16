Pernell Whitaker's Death Ruled 'Accident' from Blunt Force Trauma

Exclusive Getty

The autopsy on Pernell Whitaker has been completed -- with officials saying the boxer died from "multiple blunt force injuries" in a car accident that has been labelled an "accident."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the 55-year-old boxing legend was hit by a car while walking in Virginia Beach on Sunday night around 10 PM. Emergency responders raced to the scene and treated Whitaker but couldn't save him.

The driver of the car was cooperative with police -- and we're told officials do NOT believe alcohol, drugs or speed was a factor in the incident.

As one official put it, "It appears to just be a horrible accident."

Now, the Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is releasing the topline results of the autopsy -- telling us the obvious, "Multiple blunt force injuries."

No word on funeral arrangement at this point -- but we're told several fans have created a makeshift memorial at the spot where Whitaker died, leaving flowers and other items to honor the boxer.

Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker puts his brilliant defensive skills on display in this 1997 bout vs. Oscar De La Hoya. 💨



Rest In Peace, Sweet Pea. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ph4NvizxyD — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) July 15, 2019 @DAZN_USA