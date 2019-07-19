Dana White Interested In Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya, But First ...

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Israel Adesanya might get the chance to go G.O.A.T. hunting after all ...

UFC honcho Dana White tells TMZ Sports he's very interested in an Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones fight ... but Israel's gotta take out Robert Whittaker first!

Remember, Israel -- who's 17-0 with an impressive win over UFC legend Anderson Silva -- told us a fight with Jon Jones "tickles my loins" ... and added, "I already killed one G.O.A.T. and I'm hunting the next."

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jon saw the clip ... and fired back, "I’ll make you call me daddy by the third [round]."

In fact, Israel was ringside at Jon's UFC 239 fight earlier this month -- but later said he wasn't impressed with Jones.

So, when we saw White out in Beverly Hills ... we had to ask if he has any interest in putting an Israel vs. Jones fight together.

"I do," White said ... but he made it clear nothing's in stone and Israel has to get through Whittaker at UFC 243 in October first.

"If he beats Robert Whittaker, he's a very very dangerous guy and a guy Jones needs to take serious.

FYI, Whittaker is the current middleweight champ -- and famously beat Yoel Romero, TWICE!!