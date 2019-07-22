Dolphins Waive Kendrick Norton After Crash, Will Pay Him

Breaking News IMAGN

Kendrick Norton has officially been waived by the Miami Dolphins after losing his arm in a July 4 car crash -- but the team will still pay Norton his full salary for the 2019 season.

The 22-year-old defensive tackle's left arm was amputated in the crash -- when his F-250 truck smashed into a concrete barrier on a Miami highway around 1 AM and flipped on its roof.

Norton acknowledged the injury would end his NFL career -- and over the weekend, the Dolphins placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list ... a move that ensures he'll get his full salary.

Norton was scheduled to make $495k this season.

Norton underwent at least 6 surgeries while in the hospital -- all of the procedures will be covered by insurance policies provided by the NFL and the Miami Dolphins.

The former University of Miami star was released from the hospital last week -- and now he's planning to get fitted for a prosthetic arm as he plans for life after the NFL.

Norton previously said he wants to use his platform to help other people -- including organizing a blood drive.

As for the crash itself, Norton was cited by police for making an improper lane change while exiting the highway ... and sideswiped a Maserati while losing control of his own truck.