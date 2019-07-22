JD McCrary Made Bank for 'Lion King' Reboot

Exclusive TMZ

Young Simba just can't wait to be king, and he's already reaping the benefits of royalty ... because JD McCrary scored a fat check to do some voice work for the 'Lion King' remake.

TMZ has obtained JD's minors contract from the new Disney movie ... and it says the 12-year-old made $5,000 a day to be the voice of Young Simba.

But, there's more ... he gets $50,000 for each song in which he performs lead vocals -- he has one, "I Just Can't Wait to be King."

He also gets $25,000 a song for duets -- sorry, no duets, but he gets $15,000 for group songs, and he's on "Hakuna Matata" with Seth Rogen, Donald Glover and Billy Eichner.

And, not to forget ... he gets royalties on the album. It says 10%, but we're guessing the definition is less impressive.

JD has been in the biz for a minute, but "The Lion King" is by far his biggest gig ... he's also had parts in a bunch of TV shows, starring in "The Paynes" on the Oprah Winfrey Network and playing Young Michael Jackson in "American Soul."

Jon Favreau directed the remake, and he found a small part for his daughter, Madeleine. According to her minors contract, she pocketed $814 for one day of work as a singer.

It's the second Disney payday for Madeleine ... she previously played Raquel the Rhino in the 2016 'Jungle Book' remake.

"Lion King" dominated the box office in its first 3 days in theaters ... raking in a whopping $191.8 million across North America.