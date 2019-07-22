Trevor Story Praises Luke Voit For Taking Fastball to Face, 'He's Tough, Man'
Trevor Story Praises Voit For Taking Ball To Face ... 'He's Tough, Man'
7/22/2019 8:42 AM PT
Luke Voit taking a 91 MPH fastball to the face and STAYING IN THE GAME impressed even the guys he was playing against ... so says Colorado Rockies superstar Trevor Story.
"He's tough, man," Story tells TMZ Sports.
If ya missed it ... the Yankees first baseman took a heater straight to the chin in Saturday's game against the Rockies -- but he shrugged it off and kept on playing.
Luke Voit took a 92 mph fastball to the chin. Stayed in the game.— Sportacus (@IamSportacus33) July 20, 2019 @IamSportacus33
pic.twitter.com/wl26cx0Hav
Story says that feat was pretty unreal ... telling us, "That was impressive, man."
Of course, the Yanks ended up winning the series over the Rockies 2-1 ... and, despite the sore jaw, Voit took all four of his ABs in Sunday's game.
BEAST!!!
By the way ... since it's Baseball Hall of Fame weekend, we had to ask Story about Todd Helton and Larry Walker's chances at eventually getting inducted -- and Story tells us he thinks it'll happen some day, FOR SURE!!!
2 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.