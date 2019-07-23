15-Year-Old with No Arms Makes Incredible Box Jump

Breaking News

BEST VIDEO EVER!!!!

15-year-old Tim -- who has no arms -- was nervous about trying to hit a 20" box jump at the NubAbility Camp ... you can see it in his face.

But what you also see ... SHEER DETERMINATION!!!

My favorite moment from Nubability Camp. Tim overcoming his fears and self-doubt and landing a 20” box jump. If you have not heard of Nubability Athletics and its founder, Sam Kuhnert, check them out.#NubCamp2019 #DontNeed2 #GameOn

@nubabilityathletics @samkuhnert pic.twitter.com/EIQEcPK0v9 — Brad Vinyard (@BradVinyard) July 22, 2019 @BradVinyard

Check out this incredible footage of Tim and his team of trainers and spotters encouraging the kid even after he stumbles on the first two tries.

Did Tim give up?! HELL NO!!! He pushed and pushed and pushed and HIT THE JUMP!!!

Good luck trying not to get emotional ... this might be the most inspirational thing you'll see all day.

