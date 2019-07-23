Aretha Franklin's Son Wants Judge to Halt Estate's Personal Rep
7/23/2019 12:56 PM PT
Aretha Franklin's son says the rep who controls his mother's estate is on a spending spree -- with the singer's fortune -- and he wants a judge to put a stop to it ... stat.
Aretha's son, Kecalf Franklin, wants a judge to grant a temporary restraining order against the estate's rep, Sabrina Owens ... barring her from making any decisions on behalf of the estate until the court decides whether Owens -- who is also Aretha's niece -- should even have that authority.
Kecalf claims Sabrina has sold property, personal items and spent money to advertise the items for sale. Kecalf also says Sabrina transferred a car to her name and received money on behalf of the estate ... though he doesn't name a specific amount.
It was first believed Aretha died without a will in 2018 but Owens found 3 wills in Aretha's home. Now, according to the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- the family wants the court to decide which will is valid.
