Donovan Mitchell on NBA Stars Skipping World Cup, 'We're Going to Compete'

James Harden, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Tobias Harris and a bunch of other NBA stars have all bailed on playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup ... and Donovan Mitchell says that's no problem!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the Utah Jazz star about some of the biggest names in the game dropping out of the big tourney this summer ... and while some folks are getting concerned about America's chances at completing a 3-peat, Spida ain't.

"All I'm worried about right now is just making the team and doing the best we can," Mitchell says.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who we have, we're going to compete for our country and I'm excited to play."