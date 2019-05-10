'Spider-Man' Star Gets Spider-Man Shoes ... From NBA's 'Spida'

'Spider-Man' Star Gets Spider-Man Shoes from NBA's 'Spida'

What do you do when your nickname is Spida and you got your own shoe deal??

You send your shoes to SPIDER-MAN!!! ... and that's exactly what NBA star Donovan Mitchell did when he hooked up Tom Holland with a pair of his signature kicks!!

Fresh off the awesome trailer for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" ... Holland showed love for the Utah Jazz baller by sporting his new D.O.N. Issue #1 sneakers in a pic.

In case you're wondering ... Mitchell got the "Spida" nickname from a parent of a former teammate ... and it just stuck with him ever since.

We're glad it did ... 'cause now we have this cool moment with Holland (who some consider the best Peter Parker actor to don the red and blue spandex) sporting his fellow insect's sneaks.

P.S. -- if you still haven't seen "Avengers: Endgame" yet ... shame on you.