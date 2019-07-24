Mick Jagger's Toddler Son Watches Him Rock in Jacksonville

Exclusive TMZ

Forget mother's little helper -- Mick Jagger's son is on his way to being his father's future replacement!!!

The Rolling Stones front man's 2-year-old look-alike son, Deveraux, and his mom, Mick's girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, were in the crowd for the band's show in Jacksonville, FL last week ... front and center.

TMZ

Though Dev didn't appear to be getting much satisfaction watching his dad perform "It's Only Rock 'n Roll" with baby earmuffs on early in the set ... he had plenty of fun dancing around backstage like his old man before the Stones took the stage.

As you can see ... Mom's a fan of her little man's moves.

We're told Dev and Mel only stayed for a few songs -- 2 year olds have early bed times, you know -- but Jagger went on to put on a hell of a show ... and he liked it.