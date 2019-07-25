Mark Wahlberg Vacationing in Italy For 10-Year Wedding Anniversary
7/25/2019 12:10 PM PT
Mark Wahlberg is doing it BIG as he marks 10 years of marriage with his smoking hot soulmate ... vacationing on a picturesque Italian island with his model wife!!!
Mark and Rhea Durham are in the middle of an amazing family vacation in Sardinia ... living it up on a yacht, catching rays by the pool, and getting away from the kids at one point for a romantic stroll down the beach!
Check out their matching turquoise swimsuits ... Mark and Rhea are definitely #couplegoals.
Mark and Rhea's official anniversary is August 1 ... but it looks like they couldn't wait to start the festivities. Here's to 10 more!
