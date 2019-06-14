Conor McGregor Threatened By Boxing Champ ... After Mark Wahlberg Challenge

A boxing champ wants to beat the hell out of Conor McGregor both in the ring AND the Octagon ... with Regis Prograis saying, "I'ma hurt your ass!"

... and it's all 'cause of Mark Wahlberg.

Here's the deal ... Conor called out Mark on social media Sunday saying he wanted to "slap the ears off" the actor and take his UFC shares.

Well, 30-year-old Prograis -- the 24-0 WBA light-welterweight champ who's currently managed by Wahlberg -- heard the challenge ... and now, he's issuing a threat right back at the UFC superstar.

"Don't call out no actors, dawg," Regis says ... "Call out a real world champion. I'ma hurt your ass!"

Regis says he wants a two-fight deal with Conor -- one in the ring and one in the Octagon -- and he's promising he'll win both.

"I'll fight you in the ring first, and I'm definitely going to whoop your ass. Then, I'm going to fight you in the Octagon, and whoop your ass in there!"

The tale of the tape is interesting ... Regis fights at 5'8" and around 140 pounds, while Conor comes in at 5'9", 150ish pounds.

So, will it go down??? Stay tuned ...