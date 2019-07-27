David Ortiz Released from Hospital Weeks After Dominican Republic Shooting
7/27/2019 12:24 PM PT
David Ortiz has been released from the hospital where he's been recuperating from a nearly fatal gunshot wound he suffered in the Dominican Republic.
Big Papi was reportedly discharged Friday from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and was sent home with his family. According to ESPN, the former Red Sox slugger will continue his rehabilitation at his house, where he'll be monitored by full-time nurses.
He'll also have his personal doctor regularly check in on him as he continues to heal.
This is great news for Ortiz, who was shot in the lower back at point-blank range. He went into emergency surgery there on the island nation, and was eventually transported to the Boston area hospital where he remained in the critical condition for a while.
He was taken out of the ICU late last month and was listed as being in good condition. Looks like that trend has continued ... now, he's out of the hospital and seemingly on his way to a full recovery.
As we reported ... doctors found the bullet that struck Ortiz had pierced his liver, his small and large intestines -- he even had to have his gall bladder removed during surgery.
D.R. officials have said that Ortiz was not the intended target of the attack -- and was simply a victim of mistaken identity. A man named Rolfi Ferreira Cruz was named as the suspected shooter, and he's been arrested and booked -- with lots of other people brought in as well.
