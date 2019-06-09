MLB's David Ortiz 'Big Papi' Shot During Robbery In Dom. Republic

MLB's David Ortiz Shot During Robbery In Dominican Republic

Breaking News

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz -- aka "Big Papi" -- was shot in the leg during a robbery Sunday in the Dominican Republic, his father confirmed.

The 43-year-old was reportedly hanging out at a nightclub in Santo Domingo when a gunman burst into the place and opened fire on Ortiz.

Ortiz was put inside of an ambulance and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this point.

Ortiz's father Leo Ortiz confirmed the incident to ESPN ... saying, "They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred."

Leo, who is currently in the Dominican Republic, added, "At the moment, everything is confusing. I'm trying to find out where they took my son."

The suspect has reportedly been arrested.

Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and grew up in the D.R. before moving to the United States to play baseball after signing with the Seattle Mariners when he turned 17.

Of course, Ortiz went on to play 20 seasons in the big leagues -- and became a Boston legend in the process ... leading the Red Sox to 3 World Series titles. He was the World Series MVP in 2013.

Ortiz was a 10-time All Star during his pro baseball career and his #34 jersey has already been retired by the Sox.

Story developing ...