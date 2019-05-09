Boston Red Sox Arrive to White House ... Minus Key Players

Exclusive Details

The Boston Red Sox are at the White House ... well, some of them.

TMZ Sports spotted several team execs walking into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on Thursday to be honored by President Donald Trump for winning the 2018 World Series.

Among the first group to arrive ... VP of Baseball Operations Tony La Russa, owner John Henry, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and others.

As we previously reported, Sox manager Alex Cora is boycotting the trip because he doesn't "feel comfortable" with Trump over the way POTUS handled the hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

Other Red Sox players who refused to attend include Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, David Price and Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Earlier this week, Ortiz went after Trump -- saying he treats immigrants "like sh*t."

The ceremony at the White House is scheduled to begin at 12:45 PM PT -- we'll be live streaming the whole thing.

Earlier today, the Red Sox visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the D.C. area -- where they visited patients.