Jeremy Lin Breaks Down, Says He's Hit Rock Bottom in NBA Free Agency

Getty

Jeremy Lin says he's hit rock bottom in NBA free agency -- and also feels like the league has given up on him.

The veteran point guard made an appearance at a Taiwan event over the weekend, where he opened up and spoke candidly about his off-season woes. Lin was onstage coming to tears as he explained that free agency was getting harder and harder for him.

He also said his personal bottom in professional basketball keeps getting lower and lower.

Through a translator, Lin said that each year he gives more of himself to God -- but despite that each year gets harder. He also makes reference to an American saying -- when you hit rock bottom, the only way is up -- but sadly said that wasn't the case for him.

He admits that this latest round of free agency has been tough on him, and in some ways ... he feels like the NBA has abandoned him. It's an incredibly vulnerable moment.

Ya hate to hear about Lin's struggles, 'cause he's a good dude, and he started out promisingly with the Knicks way back in 2012 ... when "Linsanity" was a thing for a sec. Since then, he's been relegated to a role player, and has become a journeyman in the league.

He's also been plagued by injuries, possibly career changing ones at that.

This past year, he was coming off the bench with the Toronto Raptors, but hardly saw any playing time in the playoffs, let alone the Finals. Still, the dude's got a ring ... even though he's openly questioned whether he deserves it or not. Hey, a ring's a ring.

Anyway, Lin remains a free agent on the market for now, but it doesn't sound like anyone's giving him a call. Time will tell if a team shows interest as camps start to get going later this summer, but as of now ... he's drifitng. There are rumors teams in Europe want him there, and he's even entertained the idea of playing in Asia, alongside his brother.