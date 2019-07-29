Gwen Stefani and Don Henley Rocked Dana White's 50th Birthday Bash

Play video content Exclusive Details

Dana White turned 50 on Sunday ... and his surprise birthday bash was INCREDIBLE -- with an amazing performance from Gwen Stefani and Don Henley busting out "Hotel California"!

The UFC boss had no idea the party was being set up at the Aria Hotel & Casino on Sunday night ... but when he arrived, the guy nearly lost his mind!!

White is a huge music fan -- his office is filled with memorabilia -- so to have the stars from "No Doubt" and The Eagles in the house meant a lot to him. Gwen performed several hits including "The Sweet Escape."

We're told roughly 200 of Dana's closest friends and family members showed up for the bash ... including Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis and UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra.

Just 24 hours before the party, Dana was in Canada for UFC 240 ... where he wrapped the UFC championship belt on Max Holloway after he defeated Frankie Edgar in the main event.

But, when you're Dana White, and traveling internationally means jumping on your private plane, it makes life easier!