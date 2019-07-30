NBA's Aaron Gordon Wants Dunk Contest Revenge

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

It's been 3 years since Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine's epic slam dunk contest at NBA All-Star Weekend ... and the Orlando Magic star tells TMZ Sports he's ready to RUN IT BACK!

The face-off between the 2 rim shakers is one of the greatest matchups in the event's history ... and a lot of people think Gordon got robbed after completing what might be the best dunk ever executed in the contest.

Of course, Dikembe Mutombo somehow disagreed and gave AG a '9' ... and LaVine eventually ran away with the title after the second round of tiebreakers.

TMZ Sports spoke to Gordon about whether he'd throw his hat back in the ring for next year's contest -- which LaVine's Chicago Bulls just happen to be hosting -- and he says he's DOWN!!

"I think so, it's starting to look like that," Gordon says. "It's really up to the NBA, but we're gonna do it."

We asked who he'd like to face off against ... and he name-drops his dunk foe, LaVine, and Zion Williamson!!