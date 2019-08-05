Drake's OVO Fest Lineup Features Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Offset

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Drake is bringing some heavy hitters to the stage Monday in Toronto for his annual OVO Fest ... we just got wind of the lineup, and it's INSANE!!!

Our sources tell us this is the star-studded group set to perform ... Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Tyga, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Offset, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Rick Ross and Gucci Mane!!!

OVO Fest 2019 kicked off Sunday night at the Budweiser Stage in the Six ... with special performances by B2K, Mario, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins and Bobby V.

A solid opening-day lineup, no doubt ... but tonight is shaping up to be EPIC!!!