Drake's OVO Fest Lineup Features Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Offset
8/5/2019 5:54 PM PT
Drake is bringing some heavy hitters to the stage Monday in Toronto for his annual OVO Fest ... we just got wind of the lineup, and it's INSANE!!!
Our sources tell us this is the star-studded group set to perform ... Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Tyga, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Offset, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Rick Ross and Gucci Mane!!!
OVO Fest 2019 kicked off Sunday night at the Budweiser Stage in the Six ... with special performances by B2K, Mario, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins and Bobby V.
A solid opening-day lineup, no doubt ... but tonight is shaping up to be EPIC!!!
Safe to say OVO Fest is the place to be for a little Monday fun day ... and for everyone who is not up in Canada tonight, good luck dealing with a serious case of FOMO.
