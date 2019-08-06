Nick Jonas Sells Bachelor Pad, Looking with Priyanka For Gigantic Mansion

Exclusive The MLS

Nick Jonas is fully committed to his new life as a married man ... because he's just 86'd his bachelor pad and he's on the hunt for a $20 MILLION mansion he can share with Priyanka Chopra.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Nick sold his Beverly Hills bachelor pad last month on the down low. It wasn't even officially listed.

We're told Nick pocketed $6.9 million on the sale. He scooped up the sick bachelor pad in April 2018 for $6.5 mil, so after realtor fees and whatever improvements he made, he'll be lucky to break even.

The old place is pretty BALLER ... it's in the exclusive Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood ... the super modern home is 4,129 square feet of pure luxury. It has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with an amazing infinity pool and sweeping views of the hills and canyons.

Our sources say, Nick and Priyanka have been looking in Bel-Air and Bev Hills ... their budget is around $20 million, but they haven't found the perfect place just yet.