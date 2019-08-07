GoFundMe Cracking Down on Scammers Looking to Profit From Mass Shootings

Exclusive Getty

GoFundMe is going to extreme lengths to make sure no one scams money from people looking to donate to the families of mass shooting victims ... and so far, the company says the funds are being distributed as intended.

Sadly, a harsh reality -- fake accounts pop up in the wake of tragedies like this weekend's massacres in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio ... but GoFundMe tells us they're implementing safeguards to ensure no one gets duped this time around.

Honchos at GoFundMe tell TMZ ... the company has a team working around the clock to review and verify all the campaigns seeking money related to the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, ensuring donations end up in the right hands.

The confirmation process goes like this ... before any money is released or transferred to the beneficiary of the campaign, their information, including their banking information, is verified. If there are any red flags, GoFundMe freezes the funds until they're sure everything is kosher.

You might notice something different on the GoFundMe site for this go-round ... they've launched a centralized hub for verified campaigns, and we're told they're working directly with campaign organizers to guarantee funds raised for the tragedies are not misappropriated.

As you know ... 22 people were killed in the mass shooting in El Paso, and hours later in Ohio, another shooter took 9 innocent lives.