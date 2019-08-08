Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Settle Divorce Very Amicably
8/8/2019 7:45 AM PT
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are one giant step closer to being single again after hammering out a divorce settlement.
According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Colton's attorney, Marci Levine, filed the settlement Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court ... a little more than a year after he filed for the divorce.
You'll recall, the "Teen Wolf" star and celeb florist Jeff had only been married for about 6 months when they split up. Sources connected to the ex-couple say they did not have a prenup, but they were still able to reach an amicable split.
We're told there was no hassle over finances -- both sides agreed to keep their earnings during the brief marriage separate. One source told us by the end of the settlement negotiations it was as "amicable" and "peaceful" a divorce as can be ... especially in Hollywood.
It didn't last long, but boy did it start spectacularly. Remember, Jeff proposed in Cabo, complete with fireworks and a video appearance from Cher. Their celeb-packed wedding ceremony in Palm Springs was officiated by Kris Jenner and guests included Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
A judge still has to sign off on their divorce settlement ... and then it's back to bachelordom, officially.
