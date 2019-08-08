'Mr. Olympia' Shawn Rhoden Hits Legendary Gym Amid Rape Case, Thanks Fans

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Shawn Rhoden isn't letting his rape case get in the way of his training ... the 2018 Mr. Olympia hit the legendary Gold's Gym in L.A. this week -- and thanked all his fans for their support.

The 44-year-old bodybuilder is accused of raping a female bodybuilder at a Utah hotel back in October 2018 ... but he's adamantly denied the allegations, pleading not guilty in court and releasing several denial statements.

But, the guys that run the Mr. Olympia contest have barred Rhoden from competing in the 2019 tournament regardless, saying they were breaking off their relationship with the superstar until his case played out in the court system.

Rhoden fans have started a change.org petition to get the Mr. Olympia honchos to change their mind, and more than 17,000 people have already signed it.

Rhoden clearly appreciates the love ... because after we got him getting in a lift in at The Mecca in Venice -- he shouted out his supporters and gave us a bunch of thumbs ups.

Rhoden also says he has yet to hear from the Mr. Olympia competition since the petition has gained traction.

By the way, the gym we spotted Rhoden at is one of the most legendary in the country ... some of the greatest bodybuilders ever -- including Arnold Schwarzenegger in his prime -- have pumped iron there.