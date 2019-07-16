'Mr. Olympia' Shawn Rhoden Ripped By Strongman Over Rape Allegations
7/16/2019 12:55 PM PT
A World's Strongest Man competitor is calling for bodybuilding star Shawn Rhoden to be locked away in a pen if rape allegations are true ... with Robert Oberst telling TMZ Sports, "It pisses me off!"
"If it's f*cking true, I hope he gets his due justice," Oberst says.
Rhoden -- the 2018 Mr. Olympia -- has been accused of raping a female bodybuilder at a Utah hotel on October 12, 2018 after she had just completed a photo shoot.
Details of the incident are graphic, with officials saying the woman suffered a laceration to her genitals as a result of Rhoden's alleged actions.
Oberst -- who's shared a stage at fitness shows with Rhoden in the past -- tells us Shawn didn't seem like a guy who would commit that kind of crime ... but says if Rhoden did it, he should be punished heavily.
"That type of sh*t, it makes me feel bad and it also pisses me off," Oberst tells us, saying if the allegations are true, "Put him in a pen and let other people -- let him know how it feels, man."
"That's what he deserves. Honestly, that's the truth."
A warrant for Rhoden's arrest has been issued ... with the 44-year-old facing $750,000 bail once he's arrested.
For his part, Rhoden has yet to comment on the situation ... and multiple attempts to reach the bodybuilder have been unsuccessful.
