'Growing Pains' Star Joanna Kerns Files for Divorce

Exclusive Getty Composite

Joanna Kerns, the mom from "Growing Pains," is about to be back on the market ... she's filed for divorce just short of a milestone anniversary.

Joanna, who played Maggie Seaver on the hit '80s sitcom, filed divorce docs Friday in L.A. County Superior Court ... officially calling it quits with architect Marc Appleton.

They married back in September 1994, so they were about to celebrate their silver anniversary.

Joanna's become an extremely successful TV director, working on episodes of huge hit shows like, "Pretty Little Liars," "The Goldbergs," "Jane the Virgin" ... as well as "Nashville" and "This Is Us."

Marc and Joanna didn't have any kids ... so, no child support battles.