Kanye West's Dome-Like Housing Prototypes Up-Close in New Pics

We didn't really get a good look at Kanye West's prototype homes -- the ones that have become the target of L.A. County government -- but we just got these up-close pics, and they're pretty cool.

TMZ broke the story ... Kanye was creating prototypes for new age housing ... housing that blurs the line between low, middle and high-income communities. He built the 4 dome-like structures on the 300 acres he owns in Calabasas, and his plan was to create a full housing complex on the site. Problem is ... the structures may have run afoul of L.A. building code.

As we reported, Ye and co. didn't get building permits, which must be pulled before construction unless the structures are temporary. After 2 visits, the inspector from the L.A. County Dept. of Public Works determined the structures were not temporary and Kanye now has until Sept. 15 to either get permits or tear the domes down.

In addition to bridging the income gap, Kanye wanted to reimagine the concept of space and make more efficient dwellings for the future.

