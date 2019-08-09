Kid Rock Takes Oral Sex Jab at Taylor Swift's Acting Career

Getty Composite

Kid Rock's taking a shot at Taylor Swift's jump into acting by claiming she's down to trade sex acts for movie roles -- but it really looks like a pretty transparent political attack.

The staunch Donald Trump supporter woke up Friday morning and, much like POTUS, decided to go on the attack ... on Twitter. Kid said Taylor "wants to be a democrat because she want to be in movies ... period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob of Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl."

We're gonna take a scary leap into Kid Rock's head and presume he was responding to headlines about Taylor's reasoning for not endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016. In short ... she said she felt her endorsement would've been a liability for Hillary because both she and the candidate were being called snakes and liars at the time.

Kid, who famously visited Trump in the Oval Office back in 2017, clearly doesn't care about Taylor's explanation ... only that she's NOT backing his guy in the White House.