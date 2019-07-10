Taylor Swift is Highest-Paid Celeb with $185 Million in 2019

Breaking News TMZ

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid celebrity of the past year, raking in a whopping $185 MILLION ... which just might help her get over her "grossed out" feelings about losing her early catalog.

Forbes dropped its Celebrity 100 list Wednesday, and Taylor tops the charts with the biggest earnings total of her career. The mag says her estimated pay increased an insane 131% from the year before, when she made a paltry $80 mil.

This marks the second time the singer has been top dog on The Celebrity 100 ... she was also the top earner back in 2016, capturing the No. 1 spot with $170 million -- thanks to The 1989 World Tour.

Touring is filling Taylor's coffers again this time around ... The Reputation Stadium Tour broke her own record as the highest-grossing tour in the United States with an eye-popping $266.1 million. She also toured overseas, and those shows bring the tour's overall income to $345 mil.