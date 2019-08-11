Lady Gaga Vows to Fund Classrooms in Gilroy, El Paso & Dayton After Shootings

Lady Gaga wants to help the healing process in the communities recently affected by mass shootings -- and her solution is cash for classrooms.

The singer posted an emotional message this week in support of the families and victims of the Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton shootings that occurred within a week of each other. Gaga wrote that her heart went out to those affected, adding ... "Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves."

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

Gaga went on to say that she's partnering with DonorsChoose.org and the Born This Way Foundation to "fully fund the classroom project needs in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA. 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life."

It's unclear how much money Gaga is putting up herself -- but the dough she donates, as well as the donations of others, will go toward state-of-the-art updates, learning tools and other services that top-notch schools in the country use and enjoy.

For example, Gaga and co. have already funded programs like the 'We Rock Kindness Rock' project, which provides students with rocks and paints and "an opportunity to create their own rock that will be displayed as a kindness reminder."

There are countless other initiatives that have been funded thus far, and several more than need assistance.

As for Gaga though, she notes about those impacted by the shootings should make sure to take care of their mental health, saying ... "If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you."