Stipe Miocic Open to Jon Jones Fight, But Focusing On Cormier Rematch

Stipe Miocic says he's down to fight anyone -- including Jon Jones -- but right now, his focus is on getting his belt back from Daniel Cormier.

Stipe is looking to avenge his July 2018 loss to Cormier at UFC 226 ... when Cormier ended Stipe's 6-fight win streak in a crushing 1st round knockout.

The two will get back in the Octagon on August 17 at UFC 241 ... and Stipe is GUARANTEEING VICTORY telling TMZ Sports straight-up, "I'm going to win."

So, what's next? We asked Stipe if he would be interested in fighting Jon Jones ... who's discussed moving up to heavyweight -- and Stipe told us he's down to fight ANYONE.

But, he made it perfectly clear he's not flirting with future fights ... his sites are set squarely on DC

Cormier is the slight betting favorite going into the fight after being a heavy underdog the first time around.