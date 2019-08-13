Ex-Menudo Heartthrob Robi Draco Rosa Files for Divorce

Exclusive Getty

Robi Draco Rosa -- once a member of the super famous Latin boy band, "Menudo" -- wants out of his marriage ... he's filed for divorce.

Robi filed docs in L.A. to divorce his wife, Angela Lizette Alvarado, of nearly 30 years. They got married in 1991 and list June 22 as their date of separation. They have no minor children and he went with the ol' "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Getty

As for spousal support, he wants the court to sort that out later.

Rosa, of course, was famously a member of "Menudo" -- arguably one of the biggest Latin boy bands in history -- around the same time when Ricky Martin joined as a 12-year-old in 1984.

They became lifelong friends and Rosa played a key role in Ricky's solo success. Rosa was a producer and songwriter for Ricky's "Livin' la Vida Loca" which was nominated for 2 Grammys (Record of the Year and Song of the Year) in 2000.