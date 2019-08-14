Multiple Police Officers Shot in Philadelphia, Suspect Barricaded

Pandemonium erupted Wednesday afternoon when a gunman in Philadelphia opened fire on police officers ... striking at least 6.

The gun battle's still active in the North Philly neighborhood of Nicetown-Tioga ... where dozens of cops can be seen taking cover while surrounding a home with at least 1 barricaded suspect. The attack was reportedly triggered after cops tried serving a warrant there.

#BREAKING: At least 5 police officers reportedly shot in #Philadelphia #activeshooter situation.

Shooting seems to be gang related.

Swat team prepares to enter.

1 suspect in custody. But there is at least another 2 in the house. pic.twitter.com/INWtvvX4lA — News flash (@BRNewsFlash) August 14, 2019 @BRNewsFlash

A deputy commissioner with Philadelphia PD said the 6 cops wounded by gunfire suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy commissioner also said a 7th officer was hurt in a crash while responding to the scene. According to the report ... the gunman fired repeatedly, reloaded and continued to fire.

Temple University's nearby Health Sciences Center is under lockdown and cops are asking residents to avoid the area. SWAT and ATF agents are on the scene assisting police.

The shooting comes just one day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot dead after a routine traffic stop in Southern California ... and 10 days after the Dayton shooting.