Adam Lambert's Hollywood Hills Crib for Sale at $3.35 Million

Adam Lambert's moving on up ... and he wants ya to do the same above the Sunset Strip if you've got a pretty penny.

The 2009 "American Idol" runner-up is selling his 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom crib in the Hollywood Hills for a cool $3.35 million. It's a contemporary beauty with the perfect amount of space to spoil your guests.

The crib features nearly 3,800 square feet of living space ... featuring a floor-to-ceiling climate-controlled wine wall, home theater and gym. The master suite includes a sitting room and steam shower. Pocketing glass doors lead straight to a sprawling backyard ... with 2 reflecting pools, a 10-person spa and a fire pit.

Not a bad way to spend the evening ... especially with sweeping city and canyon views.

Adam originally bought the pad in 2014 for $2.995M ... but he's since moved on. He already plunked down $6.5M for a home that features an impressive 14 rooms.