Joe Jonas Dressed as James Bond for His 30th Birthday

Joe Jonas will take his 30th birthday celebration shaken, not stirred -- please and thanks.

The middle Jonas Bro rang in the big 3-0 in style this week by embracing the James Bond aesthetic with his wife, Sophie Turner, right there by his side to bring it to fruition. Joe walked out of their NYC apartment Friday night -- a day after his actual birthday -- wearing a very Bond-esq white tux, and hit the point home by hopping into an Aston Martin.

Yep, 007 would absolutely approve -- the Aston Martin is the character's signature car, and Bond has donned the white suit many times over the course of his movie spy career.

Joe and Sophie rolled up to Cipriani, where they were met with the James Bond theme song ... seems like everyone was in on the Bond shtick for the night. BTW, Nick and Kevin were there too with their respective wives ... so it was a Jonas family affair.