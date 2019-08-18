Lance Bass Paying for Teacher Supplies with Special Videos

Exclusive TMZ.com

Lance Bass is giving personal shout-outs for $150 a pop ... but he's not looking to make a quick buck. He's trying help struggling teachers across America.

With back-to-school just around the corner, Lance is dedicating the entire month of August to help fulfill wish lists for teachers who desperately need supplies. It's shocking ... thousands of teachers take money out of their own pockets to pay for basic classroom essentials ... and remember, they're underpaid to begin with.

So, here's how it works -- if you go to Cameo.com/lancebass and pay the $150, Lance will deliver a 30-second shout-out. 100% of his take goes to teachers.

The videos are individualized ... like the shout out he gave to Laura.

Lance has raised more than $4,000 in the first 16 days of August. It's all earmarked for "Clear Teacher's Wish List" on Amazon.

By the way ... Lance has a dog in the fight, because his mom's a teacher.

He hopes others will get on board and help with the donations.