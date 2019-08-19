Steph Curry Invites Barack Obama To Howard Golf After Rescuing Program

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Steph Curry is calling on one of his most powerful friends to help relaunch the golf program at Howard University -- Barack Obama -- and he's willing to use bribery!!!

You may have heard, Curry is spearheading the return of Howard University's golf program ... so when we saw him out in D.C., we asked if his longtime golfing buddy would be make a cameo on the course.

"Oh, for sure. For sure," Curry told TMZ Sports ... "He can get his own presidential cart and chase them around!"

Curry didn't go to Howard -- he famously attended Davidson Univ. -- but he's very passionate about bringing golf back at the historically black university (HBCU).

Howard hasn't had a golf team in decades (since the '70s) ... but Curry has stepped up to fund the program for the next 6 years.

So, why is Curry so passionate about this particular issue? He explained it in a previous press release ...

"Golf is a sport that has changed my life in ways that are less tangible, but just as impactful," Curry said.

"It's a discipline that challenges your mental wherewithal from patience to focus, and is impossible to truly master, so when you hear about these passionate student athletes who have the talent but don't have a fair shot at the game, it's tough. I feel really honored to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University."