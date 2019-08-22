Adam Lambert, Usher Victims of Open House Burglaries

TMZ.com

Adam Lambert, Usher, 'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley and former football star Shaun Phillips are the latest celebs to be hit by burglars ... but this one has a twist.

Beverly Hills realtor Jason Emil Yaselli and an alleged accomplice are accused of various crimes between December 2016 and August 2018, including first-degree residential burglary, identity theft, conspiracy to commit burglary and money laundering ... including an allegation that they took more than $500,000 through fraud and embezzlement.

Here's the twist ... some of the crimes were allegedly committed during open houses in the Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Hollywood Hills and West Hollywood area. Presumably, during the open houses, the defendants allegedly pilfered stuff.

The complaint says the realtor would encourage his accomplice to steal luxury items from 14 homes, sell them and use the proceeds to make payments on the realtor's credit card.

The realtor was arrested Wednesday. The accomplice pled not guilty and his bail was set at $1.2 million. Prosecutors say they will recommend bail of $1.73 mil for the realtor.