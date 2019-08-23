Boris Kodjoe's Here to Pump You Up, Get Fit at the Office

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Boris Kodjoe brought his new fitness app to life at the TMZ office to show how simple it can be to improve your health, but we proved to be tough customers.

The "Station 19" star dropped in Friday with his brother, Patrick, on "TMZ Live" to promote KOFIT, the health and wellness app he launched this summer with his wife, Nicole Ari Parker, along with his bro and his wife.

Boris lays it all out -- this app's perfect for both busy folks on the go or people who feel intimidated going to the gym ... and it only takes 5 minutes a day to get in good shape.

Still, the prospect of squeezing in some basic exercises at the office proved too much for TMZ Sports producer, Michael Babcock ... but Boris is a great salesman.

The Kodjoe bros corralled a couple other TMZ staffers for squats and desk push-ups to show that the workout's so easy ... even a Babcock can do it.