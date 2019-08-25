Jon Jones Is 'Soft As Baby S**t,' Says Corey Anderson

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Jon Jones is "soft as baby sh*t" ... so says Corey Anderson, the guy who claims he's living rent-free in Bones head.

There's zero love between the fighters ... in fact, Anderson -- the #7th ranked UFC light heavyweight -- recently confronted Jon at an autograph signing near Corey's gym in NJ.

Jon Jones and Corey Anderson get into a back and forth, Jones pops Anderson and team the finger, fans get INTO it. Good content in the Garden State. pic.twitter.com/MMFVV6zkbh — Rizz (@RizzMMA) July 27, 2019 @RizzMMA

Anderson told TMZ Sports his version of what went down ... and had some, lets say, not nice things to say about Jones.

"You made yourself look like you just sensitive, bro. You soft body. You soft like Charmin. All that G.O.A.T. talk, boy, you soft as baby sh*t. I ain't even say nothing to you and you got in your feelings."

Corey says since the incident, he's noticed guys from Jones' team are keeping a close eye on his social media accounts -- and Anderson thinks he's in Jon's head.

"Watch me, see that I'm developing, get scared. I want you in the gym. I want you to relapse and start doing drugs again because you don't think you can beat me. I want to get in your head before we get in the cage."

Anderson continued ... "I'm the real deal. Like I said, I got fight IQ and I'm a mixed martial artist. I'm not a one hit wonder. You hit me, I'mma hit you. you kick me, I'mma kick you. we gon' wrestle and we gon' do Jiu-Jitsu. We can go all over, and it ain't gonna be an easy battle. Believe that."

But, before a fight with Bones ... Corey has a scrap with UFC rising star Johnny Walker at UFC 244 on November 2.

Anderson's plan -- derail the JW hype train, and then ... "I want that belt, and I want [Jon's] head on a platter."