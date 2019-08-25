Sofia Richie Celebrates 21st Birthday in Las Vegas

Sofia Richie had the 21st birthday just about any 21-year-old would want ... a Vegas blowout.

Sofia and a bunch of her friends partied hard at the XS nightclub on the Strip, and it looked like a blast.

Scott Disick was there, but took a back seat to the action as Sofia danced wildly with friends. She went onstage with The Chainsmokers and just kept dancing.

There was the obligatory cake -- in this case, 6 tiers.

Sofia got some pretty awesome presents earlier in the day. Scott presented her with an Aston Martin and a Range Rover. Yep, 2 whips. When the cars were safely garaged, they jetted off to Vegas. Kylie was waiting at the airport where they all boarded the private jet.