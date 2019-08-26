Florida Gators Band Director Attacked after Game ... By Suspected Miami Fan

Breaking News Getty

Sore losers?!?

The director of the University of Florida marching band was attacked on the way back to the bus after the football team beat the Miami Hurricanes ... and everyone seems to be pointing the finger at an angry 'Canes fan.

After Florida secured a 24-20 win over their in-state rivals Saturday night in Orlando, Jay Watkins was leading the UF band out of the stadium and to the waiting buses when he tried to block a female fan from cutting through the formation, according to school officials.

Moments later, someone grabbed Watkins from behind and threw him to the ground -- causing a laceration on his head.

The suspect fled the scene -- but most people believe the culprit was a Miami fan who took the rivalry too far.

The good news for Watkins ... he was treated by a paramedics but ultimately traveled home on the bus with the rest of the band.

Watkins spoke with Florida State University band director Patrick Dunnigan on Sunday -- and told him, "he is very sore today and has a nasty bump on his head."

Dunnigan says he's sick and tired of band members being targeted by stupid, violent fans.

"Students in band uniforms are an easy and all-too-common target for disgruntled fans — especially these idiots who attend Miami games," Dunnigan said on Facebook.