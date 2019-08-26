Paul Mooney Denies Having Sex With Richard Pryor's Son

Exclusive Details Getty

Richard Pryor put a $1 million bounty on Paul Mooney's head after learning his good friend and fellow comedian had sex with Pryor Jr. ... at least according to Pryor's ex-bodyguard, but Mooney's calling BS.

The bombshell accusation came from Rashon Kahn in an interview posted Monday by Comedy Hype. According to Kahn ... Paul had sex with Richard Pryor Jr. when Jr. was in his 20s, and when Richard Sr. found out, he wanted Mooney dead.

Kahn claims Richard Sr. offered him $1 mil to kill Mooney or to find someone else to do it.

Paul Mooney's publicist, Cassandra Williams, tells TMZ ... "there is no validity to Rashon Kahn's statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney."

In the clip ... Kahn claims Richard and Paul's "relationship became fragile because Paul Mooney had f****d Richard’s son by that time. He violated … Paul took advantage of the situation."

Kahn says he thought Richard was just high when he first mentioned the bounty, so he double-checked with him the following week, and claims Richard made it clear he was serious.

It's certainly relevant to mention Kahn is currently promoting an upcoming tell-all book.

TRUE-RP jr. confirmed this at the luncheon I gave after Richard's funeral service--he announced it to the entire restaurant full of guests! I have it on tape. — Jennifer Lee Pryor (@JenniferLPryor) August 26, 2019 @JenniferLPryor