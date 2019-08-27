Eric Dickerson Says Racist Colts Fans Mocked Him With Black Doll, Chicken

Play video content Breaking News iHeartRadio

NFL legend Eric Dickerson says Colts fans booing Andrew Luck brought back hurtful memories of his own experience in Indianapolis ... claiming racist fans taunted him with a black baby doll holding watermelon and chicken.

ED recalled the moment from 1988 on "Lunchtime with Roggin and Rodney" on AM 570 L.A. Sports on Monday ... saying, he had just become the fastest player to reach 10,000 yards in league history and got booed by Indianapolis fans ... but that wasn't the worst part of it.

"I've never forgot that," the Hall of Famer said. "But, the thing that really sticks out the most to me, I will never forget this ... they took a black baby sitting in Indian-style position, put a stack of money on one side, watermelons on the other and me holding fried chicken in my hand with big red lips."

Dickerson says some of his black teammates thought it was funny ... but he clearly didn't.

"I've never EVER forgotten it and I never will forget it. That's why if I don't go back to Indy, I'm fine with that."

Dickerson played 5 seasons with the Colts ... and was added to the team's Ring of Honor in 2013.