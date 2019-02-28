Eric Dickerson To Bob Kraft Haters ... You're All Hypocrites!!!

Eric Dickerson Calls Out 'Hypocrites' Over Robert Kraft Scandal

Eric Dickerson has a message for all the people throwing dirt on Robert Kraft's name -- STOP IT!!! -- telling TMZ Sports people need to quit judging over the Pats owner's prostitution case.

All sorts of people have ripped the 77-year-old NFL owner ever since officials named him as a "John" in a prostitution sting in Jupiter, Florida last week. Some people are even calling for the NFL to force Kraft to hand the team over to his son.

ED says it's just not fair to bash Kraft ... calling out all the people who have been quick to turn on him.

"A lot of these hypocrites are making comments about that situation," Dickerson says. "They're hypocrites. You never know what a man does behind closed doors."

Dickerson clearly supports Kraft, despite the recent scandal, saying, "I like Mr. Kraft. I like him a lot, I have a lot of respect for him."

As we previously reported, Kraft -- who's being charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of soliciting another for prostitution -- is set to be arraigned next month during the NFL's Annual League Meeting. He has adamantly denied doing anything illegal.

We also asked ED about Johnny Manziel getting booted from the CFL ... and he is still holding out hope for the embattled QB ... and doesn't count out an NFL return.