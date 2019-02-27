Robert Kraft Set to Be Arraigned During NFL Annual League Meeting

Robert Kraft Set to Be Arraigned During Annual NFL League Meeting

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is set to be arraigned in his prostitution case on March 27 -- the same day NFL owners will be gathering in Phoenix for the annual league meeting.

Palm Beach County court records show the arraignment date has been set. The official NFL website says March 27 is the final day of the Annual League Meeting, where owners discuss important topics ranging from rule changes to the national anthem policy. Kraft was at the event in 2018.

Court records show 77-year-old Kraft was "arrested" on February 26 by the Jupiter Police Dept. -- but sources connected to the case tell us the word "arrested" is misleading because Kraft was never taken into custody.

Instead, we're told Kraft's attorney accepted service of a court summons for his arraignment -- and that action was entered into the system as an arrest.

As we previously reported, Kraft is being charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of soliciting another for prostitution for allegedly paying for sexual services at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

According to officials, Kraft went to the massage parlor on January 19 where he paid for services from 2 women. Cops say he went back the very next day and paid for another sex act.

Officials say the incidents were captured on surveillance video -- including the graphic sex acts.

For his part, Kraft has denied any wrongdoing.

If convicted, officials say Kraft faces up to 1 year in jail.

Cops say they also have surveillance footage of Kraft entering and leaving the massage parlor -- where he was picked up and dropped off by a driver in a blue Bentley.

The day after officials announced the case against Kraft, he was spotted in Beverly Hills at a pre-Oscars party ... not looking concerned at all.

He later flew back from L.A. to Boston on a private jet with Tom Brady and Gisele ... and again, didn't appear to be too concerned about the case against him.

Officials say Kraft was not the main target in the prostitution sting -- but rather one of at least 100 men who patronized the massage parlor.

Instead, cops say their main focus was on the women who were allegedly masterminding a state-wide prostitution ring in which they're accused of importing women from other countries and putting them to work as sex slaves who essentially lived in terrible conditions in various massage parlors.

Story developing ...