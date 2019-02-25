Tom Brady Hugs It Out with Robert Kraft Amid Prostitution Scandal

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft Hug It Out Amid Prostitution Case

Tom Brady and Gisele are standing by Robert Kraft in the wake of his prostitution scandal -- with Tom hugging his boss Monday morning after flying with him on a private jet from L.A. to Boston.

Tom, Gisele and Robert were all spotted getting off the same private jet at an airport in Boston early Monday ... all of the celebrity passengers smiling after the 5 to 6-hour flight.

In fact, Tom and Robert were seen talking on the tarmac -- with Tom eventually bringing his Patriots boss in for a big hug.

The big question ... did Tom and Gisele talk with Kraft about the criminal case against him in Jupiter, Florida -- where the 77-year-old is accused of paying for sex acts at an Asian spa on two different occasions?

The New England Patriots owner has adamantly denied wrongdoing in the prostitution case -- despite officials claiming to have graphic surveillance video showing Kraft engaging in a sex act.

Kraft had been in Los Angeles for a pre-Oscars bash over the weekend. Tom and Gisele had been hanging out in L.A. after their family vacation in Costa Rica. Clearly, they all felt it was better to fly back to Boston on the same plane.

As the stars got off the jet, one of their assistants could be seen grabbing a framed L.A. Times newspaper article commemorating the Patriots victory over the Rams in the Super Bowl. The headline on the paper says, "Ramshackled."

They both looked pretty amused when they saw that!

Of course, the Patriots silenced the Rams in Super Bowl LIII earlier this month -- holding L.A. to a measly field goal in a 13-3 win. Tom threw for 262 yards and a TD en route to winning his 6th Super Bowl ring.

Brady and Kraft have been close for almost 20 years -- it was Kraft's Patriots who selected the Michigan quarterback in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

There were reports the two had some friction following the 2017 season -- with Tom saying he felt under-appreciated by the organization -- but it seems they've patched things up now.